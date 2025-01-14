Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Short Interest Down 38.8% in December

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Twilio Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.68. 1,573,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,831. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $116.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

