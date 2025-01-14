U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 31,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

