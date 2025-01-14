Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in December

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Price Performance

UMICY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 381,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Umicore has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.09.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

