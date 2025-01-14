Unique Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 50,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $156.56 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $166.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

