United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,630 shares of company stock worth $50,725,716. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

