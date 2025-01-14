Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Update

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 850,800 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the December 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

Urgent.ly stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Urgent.ly has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.25 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

