Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Financial Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Uxin -20.57% -248.43% 73.24%

Risk & Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX $6.13 million 1.30 $700,000.00 N/A N/A Uxin $1.63 billion 0.49 -$51.58 million ($20.34) -0.21

This table compares ITEX and Uxin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ITEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uxin.

Summary

Uxin beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

