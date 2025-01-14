Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

VDE stock opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

