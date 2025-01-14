Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.