Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $405.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $307.85 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.23. The firm has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

