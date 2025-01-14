Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $109.47 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

