Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

BSV opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

