Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $280.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $229.03 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.