Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lifted by Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 711,497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $16,565,000.

VXUS stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

