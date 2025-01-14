Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 23.9% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

VTI stock opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $233.43 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

