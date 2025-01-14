Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,456,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,678,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $287.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.43 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.