Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Trimmed by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

