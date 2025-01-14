Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
