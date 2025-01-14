Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 57,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.