Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.08 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $71,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,671.14. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

