Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-$0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of VECO opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $69,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,173.46. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

