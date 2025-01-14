Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 317.3% in December

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 317.3% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.