Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $914-952 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

