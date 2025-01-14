VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $319,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Baird R W raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.56 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

