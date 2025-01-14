VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSEC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get VSE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSE

VSE Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96. VSE has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $123.92.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 8.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the second quarter worth about $48,343,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,437,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VSE in the second quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.