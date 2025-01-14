Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 48.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after buying an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 806.7% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Corning by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 138,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

