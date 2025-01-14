Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 21.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 97.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at $152,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,537.50. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,438,780 shares of company stock worth $341,199,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.64.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

