Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,332,016,000 after purchasing an additional 113,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,713,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.62.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $482.16 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.58 and a 200-day moving average of $500.12.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
