Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $689,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).