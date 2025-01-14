Wallace Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,296,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,889,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 108,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares during the period.

SLYV stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

