Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 27,288 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XHLF stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

