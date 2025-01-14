Waycross Investment Management Co Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Waycross Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Code Waechter LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 228,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 208,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 119,256 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 203,533 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

