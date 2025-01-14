Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 211 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $716.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $666.25 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $958.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,037.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

