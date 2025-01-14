Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $301.21 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.