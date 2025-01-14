Wedmont Private Capital Invests $1.37 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

