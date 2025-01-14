Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $256.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $211.58 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average of $245.93.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

