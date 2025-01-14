Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

