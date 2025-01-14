Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 353,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 97,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.52.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

