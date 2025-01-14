Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 330,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 92,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

