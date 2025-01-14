Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

CHPS traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

