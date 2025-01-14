Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.39 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

