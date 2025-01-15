1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 97,000 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,542,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,703,660.96. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $359,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 352,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,292. The company has a market cap of $490.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 93,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,536 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

