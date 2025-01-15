1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 97,000 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,542,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,703,660.96. This trade represents a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $359,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 352,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,292. The company has a market cap of $490.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.58. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 93,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,536 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

