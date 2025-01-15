13,000 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.10.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,485. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

