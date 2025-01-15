139,360 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

