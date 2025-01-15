17,631 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

