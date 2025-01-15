180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,851 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,259,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

