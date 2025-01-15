226 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Netflix by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $828.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $881.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.96. The company has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.26 and a 1-year high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

