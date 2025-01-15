2,588 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.61.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $11,383,280. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

