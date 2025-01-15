3,039 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,017,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $584.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.28. The company has a market cap of $504.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $472.11 and a 12 month high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

