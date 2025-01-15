453 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Define Financial LLC

Define Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Define Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $609.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $473.89 and a 52 week high of $648.66. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.02 and a 200-day moving average of $594.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.