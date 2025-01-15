4,600,216 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Lind Value II ApS

Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,000. Leslie’s comprises about 4.6% of Lind Value II ApS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lind Value II ApS owned 2.48% of Leslie’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after buying an additional 11,618,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 601,177 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,569,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $407.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.11. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $397.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.